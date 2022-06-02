The Stober Foundation is looking to give money to worthwhile projects.
The foundation says it has $500,000 to donate to local projects.
Non-profit groups have until June 14 to apply for funding from the foundation.
“This year our funding scope is rather wide ranging. We are open to a variety of core areas including community development, food insecurity, education, health and medicine, humanitarianism, mental health, and sports and recreation, to name just a few," said Ken Stober, foundation president, in a news release.
More information and application forms are available at stoberfoundation.org.
The foundation was launched by the Stober family, prominent developers in the Kelowna area.