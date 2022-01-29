Laughing Stock Winery in Naramata loves Syrah.
As such, the winery makes two distinctly different Syrahs to show off the varietal’s deliciousness and versatility.
The 2019 Syrah ($40) is in the classic French Rhone-style — medium-bodied with a blackberry-violet-and-black-pepper profile.
The 2020 Amphora Syrah ($50) is a throwback to how wine was made in ancient Greek and Roman times — with fermentation and aging in 500-litre terracotta clay amphora, the bulbous containers with a pointy top and bottom.
The amphora helps the wine develop a raspberry-and-dark-chocolate profile and the results are specially bottled in heavy glass with melted wax over the cork and down the neck of the bottle.
“Syrah has become a powerful varietal for B.C. wine growers, both in terms of its success in growing well in the south Okanagan, and for what it has been delivering in the glass,” says an entry on Laughing Stock's website.
Stag’s Hollow
One of the three new release reds at
Stag's Hollow Winery in Okanagan Falls is also a Syrah.
The 2019 Syrah ($28) celebrates the delicate side of the grape, producing a wine with aromas and flavours of bright cherry, violet flowers and white pepper.
Stag's two other red releases are the big, bold and expensive Merlot-dominant red blend 2018 No. 5 Cachet ($85) and the approachable and affordable 2019 Merlot ($24).
One of three new release reds at Hester Creek Winery in Oliver also celebrates the Syrah.
The 2020 Character Red ($19) is an everyday-drinking blend of Merlot, Syrah, Petit Verdot and Malbec.
Hester Creek’s two other red releases are also everyday-sippers — 2020 Select Vineyards Merlot ($18) and 2020 Select Vineyards Cabernet Merlot ($18).
Gray Monk Winery in Lake Country also puts Syrah in the mix with its 2019 Monk's Blend ($19) of 73% Syrah and 27% Cabernet Sauvignon.
The result is a juicy, crowd-pleasing red with aromas and flavours of plum, cherry and vanilla.
Forbes profile
New York-based business magazine Forbes has discovered Okanagan wine country.
In a lengthy article titled “Why you should explore the wines of the Okanagan Valley,” writer Joseph V. Micallef outlines how the Okanagan is not only beautiful, but has the microclimates and varied geology and soil types to produce quality grapes that make new world-style, fruit-forward wines with vibrant acidity.
Micallef also recommended 11 local wines — Quails’ Gate 2020 Dry Riesling from West Kelowna; the 2019 Sauvignon Blanc, 2017 Chardonnay, 2017 Pinot Noir and 2016 Pinot Noir from Canyonview in Summerland;
2019 Perpetua Chardonnay and 2020 Pinot Noir from Mission Hill Family Estate in West Kelowna; 50th Parallel 2019 Pinot Noir from Lake Country; Tantalus 2020 Riesling from East Kelowna; Jackson-Triggs 2019 Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon from Oliver; and Hester Creek 2019 Old Vine Merlot from Oliver.
Steve MacNaull is an Okanagan wine lover and Canadian Wine Scholar. Email: steve.macnaull@ok.bc.ca.