Give yourself a fresh start with something inspiring in the new year as Claudia Kargl’s Children’s Piano and Arts Corner Studio and Ad Lib Gallery in West Kelowna is offering a music-arts-social experience for adults and seniors starting Jan. 14 or 15 at 10 a.m. at 3063 Bridlehill Dr.
Bring a friend for double the fun in a state-of-the-art studio where creativity, music appreciation and artistic expression connect.
Learn artistic piano playing to express your individuality. Acquire basic skills to establish a solid music foundation and have the opportunity to develop your skills in a studio with two top-quality professional acoustic pianos. It is strongly recommended that participants have access to a keyboard or piano for full benefit.
Tuition includes all materials, in-studio instruction, ongoing monitoring and guidance outside studio time if needed, and per session live studio piano performance of a piano composition along with supplementary educational commentary.
Participants will get to know others and perhaps even kindle a partnership in learning and in duet playing. Savour imported Viennese coffee with condiments and organic homemade Vienna-style sweets.
Kargl is a multidisciplinary artist, performer and instructor.
Since COVID-19 hit, Kargl said it has become apparent people yearn for social connection. Music creates a soothing, calming effect that nurtures a healthy balance of body, mind and spirit, she says.
The studio/gallery adheres to strict B.C. health protocols.
Kargl offers an extensive collection of sheet music and reference libraries, wealth of knowledge, experience and passion for teaching. Enrolment is required before the program starts.
To learn more, call 250-768-1404 or email claudia.kargl@telus.net
Dine Around
Get your appetites ready as Dine Around runs Jan. 19 to Feb. 10 with over 50 participating restaurants offering three-course menus from $20 to $60.
Participating Westside restaurants include the Blu Saffron Bistro, where guests can savour Portuguese Ren Been Chorizo soup as an appetizer before tucking into beef stew and Yorkshire Pudding.
Other local restaurants participating include Il Mercato Social Kitchen, Mission Hill Family Estate, Old Vines Restaurant, Sammy J’s Grill and Bar, the Landing Kitchen + Bar, the Modest Butcher and Wings West Kelowna.
This year, along with trying out new restaurants and returning to favourites, people can reserve a dine-and-stay package.
On the Westside, the Cove Lakeside Resort offers a one-night stay in an opulent suite with a gourmet four-course dinner for two at the Landing Kitchen + Bar.
For more information on participating restaurants and their menus, go online to dinearound.ca/interior/restaurants.
Icewine Gala
Celebrate icewine season and learn about the world of food and wine pairings at Grizzli Winery’s Icewine Gala set for Jan. 29 from 5 to 8 p.m.
Enjoy a curated four-course plated meal featuring products from local farmers that bring out the flavours of Grizzli’s wine.
The gala will have a 1920s theme and guests are invited to come dressed to the nines like the glamorous Coco Chanel, the infamous Al Capone or the elegant Ella Fitzgerald.
Local mixologist, the Bar Travelling Man will be on hand with wine-based prohibition era inspired cocktails.
Jazz vocalist Kinga Heming will perform. Get your tickets online at exploretock.com/grizzliwinery/event/315905/icewine-gala
Barb Aguiar’s business column appears every two weeks in the Westside Weekly. Call 250-768-0129 or email westsidebusiness@telus.net.