FortisBC has received approval to raise electricity rates in 2022.
The BC Utilities Commission has approved a 3.47% increase effective Jan. 1.
A residential customer using an average of 1,100 kilowatt hours per month will pay about $5.36 more per month, Fortis said in a news release.
Fortis applies to the BCUC every year to set rates for the following year.
Next year will be the final year for two-tiered residential electricity rates, in which heavy users pay more for their additional electricity usage.
A single rate will go into effect in 2023.