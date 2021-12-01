Get ready for 16 days of holiday fun as the inaugural Beacon and Friends WinterFest and Holiday Market brings the North Pole including Santa to Grizzli Winery Dec. 4-19.
The event kicks off Saturday at 11 a.m. and the ceremony to light the 15-foot Christmas tree featuring ornaments made by local children goes at 5 p.m.
Guests enter Winterfest through a light tunnel and it will be like the North Pole on the other side, said Corinne Inman, founder of Beacon’s Furry Fundation and organizer of Winterfest.
There will be a toy workshop where people can build their own stuffed animals and Mrs. Claus’s Kitchen with baked goods, jams and jellies.
Guests can enjoy hot chocolate, mulled wine or apple cider by the fire as they roast marshmallows, play ring toss games and take part in a scavenger hunt to be eligible to win a prize pack.
“It’s to help lift Christmas spirit,” said Inman, a fan of Hallmark movies. “It’s been tough through a pandemic, and now through a natural disaster.”
There are 22 charming wood huts with local artisans, crafters and small businesses selling their wares.
Kids of all ages and pets can get a photo taken with Santa Gary, who will be on site Tuesday through Friday from 4 to 9 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Kirk Linley will be bringing his light show including a 16-foot tree choreographed to light up to Christmas tunes. The approximately 30-minute light show goes Friday to Sunday at 5 and 7 p.m.
Winterfest runs from Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and 4 to 9 p.m. Monday to Friday.
Mondays are Community Night, when admission is by donation of food, a toy or cash to the Westside Salvation Army. Tuesdays are Date Night; Wednesdays are Ladies Night and Thursdays are Front Line Worker Appreciation.
The Donutery and Bunny Hugs food trucks will be on site.
Vaccine passports are required for those 12 years and older and masks are required for Mrs. Claus’s Kitchen and the Toy Workshop which are inside.
For more information and to buy tickets for Winterfest, go online to beaconandfriendswinterfest.com
Money raised from the event goes to Beacon’s Furry Fundation, a non-profit that helps local children and families.
Grizzli Winery’s indoor Christmas Market runs Dec. 4-5, 11-12 and 18-19 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Indoor entertainment includes a Christmas Dance performance by the West Kelowna Dance Studio,, Sunday from 2:30 to 3 p.m. along with live entertainment from noon to 4 p.m. with James Hay scheduled Saturday and Sunday, Bethany Petch performing Dec. 11-12 and Double Sharp Duet playing Dec. 18-19.
Admission to the indoor market is free; however, Grizzli will be collecting donations for the YMCA Kelowna to help them provide affordable access to programs, childcare and education for families in need.