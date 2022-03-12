Riesling is Mary McDermott’s go-to wine.
“It’s such an interesting grape that can be used to make so many styles of wine,” said the winemaker from Township 7 Winery on the Naramata Bench.
“It has a beautiful acidity that leads me to want to drink it all the time. Riesling is definitely a food-friendly wine, but it’s also wonderful when you just want to have a glass on its own.”
McDermott is talking about Riesling not just because she adores the varietal, but because March 13 is International Riesling Day.
Days, weeks or months dedicated to particular wines tend to be made up by fans and-or wine companies to promote certain varieties or styles. They gain traction with savvy use of social media to advance their cause.
But International Riesling Day has bone fide origins.
The first documented evidence of Riesling is dated March 13, 1435, in a cellar log found at a winery in the Hessische Bergstrasse region.
The modern-day Wines of Germany group has grasped onto that tidbit and run with it to spotlight Riesling’s birthday every March 13.
Back to McDermott and her love of Riesling. It led her to create four wines using the varietal — the 2019 Riesling ($27), 2019 Seven Stars Rigel (for wine club members only), 2020 7 Blanc white blend ($21) and 2020 Ironman Homecoming white blend ($26).
Riesling often gets a bad rap for being sweet or cloying.
But McDermott’s Rieslings are dry or just off-dry with bright acidity to balance the wine. As such the 2019 Riesling is fresh and lush with aromas and flavours of lime and pineapple.
Making a sparkling wine from Riesling is rare in B.C. because most producers stick to the traditional varietals of Chardonnay and Pinot Noir to create bubbles.
However, McDermott was inspired to make a sparkling Riesling in the German style to add to Township 7’s Seven Stars series of six sparkling wines. The result is a just-off dry bubbly with notes of lemon, apricot and delightful chalky minerality.
When it comes to food pairing, McDermott matches Riesling, still or sparkling, with soft cheeses, creamy sauces and any kind of seafood.
More Rieslings worth trying
These seven Rieslings showcase how B.C. has hit its stride with the variety..
B.C. wineries tend to embrace the dry and just off-dry qualities of the chameleon Riesling and always balances the wine with refreshing acidity.
That acidity is natural to the grape, but can be highlighted even further by picking Riesling early, usually mid-September, and fermenting the wine to perfection.
The result is a lush, textured wine that has residual sugar, but doesn’t taste sweet.
As such, these seven Rieslings should be welcome in your glass all spring, all summer, and, as a matter of fact, all year round.
— 2020 Liquidity ($21) from Okanagan Falls
— 2018 Time ($25) from Penticton
— 2020 Chronos ($29) from Penticton
— 2020 Monte Creek ($22) from Kamloops
— 2018 Narrative ($21) from Okanagan Crush Pad in Summerland
— 2019 Free Form ($35) from Okanagan Crush Pad in Summerland
— 2020 Fort Berens ($21) from Lillooet
Steve MacNaull is an Okanagan wine lover and Canadian Wine Scholar. Email: steve.macnaull@ok.bc.ca.