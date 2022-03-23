BC Used Oil Management Association, a not-for-profit group dedicated to the collection and recycling of used lubricating oil, oil filters, oil containers, used antifreeze and antifreeze containers, announced the winners of its third annual Top Collector Awards.
Thirty B.C. public recycling centres have been honoured for exemplary performance and commitment to the collection of used oil and antifreeze materials in 2021.
Okanagan winners included Interior Freight & Bottle Depot in Vernon, Desert Cardlock Fuel Services in Kelowna and Great Canadian Oil Change in Kelowna.