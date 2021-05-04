Vernon’s Visitor Information Centre will not reopen after the pandemic.
City council last week agreed with a recommendation that essentially said tourist info centres don’t work anymore.
Instead, Tourism Vernon will focus on sending its employees to tourist hotspots and on its online presence.
“Vernon’s visitor servicing team will hit the streets this May and spend time at popular locations such as Kin Beach, Ellison Provincial Park and throughout downtown Vernon,” the city said in a news release.
An enhanced online presence is also planned.
Visits to the info centre have been declining steadily.
“In 2006, the VIC had 25,429 visitors. In 2019, that figure dropped by 58% to 10,583 visitors,” the city said.
The info centre closed April 3 because of the pandemic.
“More and more people are using online platforms to research and book their trip, and this behaviour seems to continue once they are here in Vernon,” said Torrie Silverthorn, tourism coordinator, in a news release.
Kelowna opened a $2.8-million visitor info centre on the downtown waterfront in 2018.
On the web: tourismvernon.com