Quails’ Gate Estate Winery, owned by the Stewart family, has entered into a long-term lease agreement with the Martiniuk family, who owned Stoneboat Vineyards until 2021, on a 30-acre vineyard on the Black Sage Bench in Oliver.
The vineyard site much warmer and will lend itself to Bordeaux-style reds and Syrah.
Pinot Noir and Chardonnay have always been the king and queen of Quails’ Gate Winery.
Not only will the move help round out Quails’ Gate Winery’s red portfolio, it will also ensure family-owned businesses continue to prosper.
“As we prepare to take a step back from farming, we wanted to ensure the next farmers to care for and operate the land share the same philosophy and we believe the Stewart family will ensure that legacy lives on,” said Lanny Martiniuk.
Quails’ Gate is planning to revitalize the 30-acre site to enhance 40 years of successful farming on the property.
No re-opening yet for Encore Theatre
We had hoped that seeing Landmark Cinemas post jobs for the Encore Theatre on Gosset Road was a sign that the theatre would be re-opening soon.
Landmark, however, has confirmed the job listing was posted in error and that there is no confirmed timeline for re-opening the Encore West Kelowna.
The theatre, which showed movies after their first run in other theatres, closed during the pandemic because of lack of movies and few customers.
Although Bill Walker, CEO of Landmark Cinemas, said in June 2021 he hoped to have the Landmark Encore open in a month after most theatres re-opened, the theatre has remained closed.
Local restaurants tops for outdoor dining
Old Vines Restaurant at Quails’ Gate Winery has joined the Terrace Restaurant at Mission Hill Winery as two of six restaurants outside of the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island to make OpenTable’s list of 100 Best Outdoor Dining Restaurants in Canada for 2022.
The list, which is determined by verified diner reviews, highlights restaurants with stunning views for an incredible outdoor dining experience.
Other restaurants that made the list include Home Block at Cedar Creek Winery in Kelowna and Block One at 50th Parallel Winery in Lake Country.
Just in case you thought you had to go to a winery for the best outdoor dining, DunnEnzies Pizza in Kelowna’s Lower Mission and Shaugnessy’s Cove in Summerland were also on the list.
Outdoor kitchen opens at winery
Angel Share Rooftop Noshery has opened at Crown and Thieves Winery.
Chef James Holmes attended the Dubrulle Culinary Institute and worked at the Westin Bayshore in Vancouver, Cathedral Mountain Lodge and Black Hills Winery prior coming to Crown and Thieves.
According to the Crown and Thieves website Angel Share is B.C.’s first outdoor licensed kitchen.
The menu, which changes daily based on the availability of local seasonal ingredients, features an assortment of 20 share plates with a selection of vegan, vegetarian, gluten-free and dairy free options available on every menu.
The restaurant is open from 5 to 10 p.m. Thursday to Monday.
Small business webinars offered in June
June is Free Education Month at Small Business B.C. with 25 new and returning webinars as well as a range of one-on-one Talk to an Expert advisory sessions.
Whether you’re starting or looking to grow your business, these informative sessions can help your business on the road to success.
For the first time, Free Education Month will include free access to WorkSafeBC’s on-demand e-learning education.
Demand is expected to be high, so book early.
For a list of available webinars and to book, go online to smallbusinessbc.ca/article/june-2022-is-free-education-month/
