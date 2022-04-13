A group of Kelowna breweries are launching a new program on Friday.
The Kelowna Tasting Passport will be offered April 15-May 16 at 19 local breweries, pubs and liquor stores, which are teaming up to call themselves the Kelowna Ale Trail.
Once folks have stamped their passport from six different locations, they can hand it into a participating business to be entered for a chance to win a brewery prize pack, or the grand prize package: a two-day getaway to visit Kamloops and Salmon Arm.
Participating businesses are Barn Owl Brewing, BNA Brewing, Copper Brewing, Freddy's Brewpub, Jackknife Brewing, Kelowna Beer Institute, Kelowna Brewing, Kettle River Brewing, Kind Brewing, Lakesider Brewing, The Office Brewery, Red Bird Brewing, Rustic Reel Brewing, Shore Line Brewing, Unleashed Brewing, Vice and Virtue Brewing, The Welton Arms pub, Public Liquor and Urban Liquor.
More information is available at bcaletrail.ca/kelowna-passport.