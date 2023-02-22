When Felisha Xavier opened the Black Phoenix Tea Room Feb. 2, it fulfilled a decade-long dream of hers. The Black Phoenix features loose leaf tea from Chaibaba, a local supplier in Kelowna, as well as lattes, cappuccinos and espressos from Pilgrim Coffee Roaster, local to West Kelowna.
This week, Xavier expects to add baked goods from Specialty Bakery, including the wildly popular Kelownut.
Xavier had been a hairdresser by trade in Edmonton for almost 20 years. The tea room was something she had wanted to do, but her life was busy. When COVID-19 brought their lives to a screeching halt, Xavier and her husband re-assessed their lives and decided to move to West Kelowna a year and a half ago, which presented Xavier with an opportunity to open the tea room.
She looked for space for six months before finding the perfect spot on Main Street last fall.
She has been working the last few months to create the cosy tea room.
Xavier suggests people try the chai latte and the hazelnut latte.
Black Phoenix is open Tuesday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and closed Sunday and Monday.
Black Phoenix Tea Room is located at 2459 Main St., near Golden Chopsticks.
Globally Fair moves to Westside
Globally Fair, run by Cindy Henderson and her daughter Kate, has completed its move from Tutt Street in Kelowna to it new location at 1789 Ross Rd. in West Kelowna, beside ReStore.
The store offers fair trade items from around the world, locally crafted products that support our community and sustainable items.
The store now has a much larger space so it is easier to see all the treasures. There are many last-ofs, one-of-a-kinds and there will be some scratched and dented items for sale in the future.
Globally Fair has hand-made items from over 40 developing countries. They pay the makers a fair price in advance which helps them with health care, education and other expenses. They also have items from Canada, including a few from B.C.
Items include children’s books and toys, kitchen and home décor items, incense as well as clothing and jewelry.
In May, Cindy and Kate will celebrate nine years since opening Globally Fair.
Store hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Saturday.
To reach Globally Fair, call 778-755-5686.
Co-working space celebrates 3rd year
Big Bear Innovation Centre at 305-1979 Old Okanagan Highway celebrates its third anniversary Friday with an open house from 3 to 7 p.m. Big Bear is the Westside’s first coworking space and offers open space, private offices and boardrooms.
There will be snacks and drinks. Owner Keith MacIntyre will speak at 5 p.m.
Fashion market set for Sunday
Rosanne Ting-Mak Brown, the woman behind the popular Great Closet Cleanout, has put together Kelowna’s inaugural Luxe Fashion Market set for Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at the Laurel Packing House at 1204 Ellis St. in Kelowna.
The market will offer over 20 tables of preowned and new shoes, clothing and accessories for sale.
A VIP hour will run from 11 a.m. to noon for early birds. VIP pre-show tickets are available for $10.
A portion of the proceeds will go to the All Are Family Outreach Society. The society is trying to raise funds to get a newly donated van on the road to help deliver food to those who need it throughout the Central Okanagan.
For more information and tickets, go online to greatclosetcleanout.com.
Barb Aguiar’s business column appears every two weeks in the Westside Weekly. Call 250-768-0129 or email westsidebusiness@telus.net.