Westsiders Denys Phaneuf and A.J. Calleja opened Bunny Hugs Fresh Food Collective food truck just after Canada Day.
As red seal chefs, Phaneuf and Calleja have been cooking for a long time.
Rather than open a traditional restaurant during the COVID-19 pandemic, the chefs opted to move into a food truck.
The truck allows them to have an outdoor experience and be able to cook and serve customers.
“We do a little bit of everything,” said Phaneuf. “I think the simplest way I can say is breakfast, burgers and bowls.”
There are rice bowls, burgers, breakfast sandwiches, breakfast poutine and salads.
Bunny Hugs offers vegan and vegetarian options.
While many food trucks are done for the season, Phaneuf and Calleja are waiting on an appointment to see if they can winterize the truck to keep running as the weather gets colder.
As for the name, Phaneuf was born in Saskatchewan, where people call a hoodie a bunny hug.
The fresh food collective is a reference to how the business likes to source from local companies when it can, including coffee from Anarchy Coffee, sausages from Italian Meat Master and produce from Paynter’s Market.
The must-try items at Bunny Hug include their mac and cheese with jerk chicken, one of their best sellers this summer and one of Phaneuf’s personal favourites.
The Meadow Valley bacon cheddar burger has also been popular.
Another one of Phaneuf’s personal favourites is the bulgogi bowl, a Korean style barbecue pulled pork rice bowl.
Monday to Friday, the Bunny Hugs truck is usually parked at Urban Distillery, while on the weekend, they are usually at Paynter’s Market.
To find out where the truck is, find Bunnyhugsffc on Instagram.
If you can’t make it out to Bunny Hugs, you can order through Skip the Dishes.
For more information, go online to hugsbunny.ca.
Business Walk visits local businesses
Last week was BC Small Business Week and teams from the Greater Westside Board of Trade joined the City of West Kelowna and Westbank First Nation for in-person door-to-door visits with businesses in the Annual Business Walk.
Teams were out asking businesses about employee retention and recruitment, general business challenges and future expectations.
Central Okanagan businesses are encouraged to complete a six-minute survey to share their experience to date and outlook going forward online at investkelowna.com/businesswalk2021
The survey is open until Sunday.
For up-to-date resources for local businesses, visit the Central Okanagan Economic Development Commission at investkelowna.com.
Wineries win Lt.-Gov.’s awards
Two West Kelowna wineries were recognized with platinum medals at the recent BC Lieutenant Governor’s Wine Awards.
Mission Hill Family Estate Winery received platinum medals for two its entries 2019 Terroir Collection Vista’s Edge Cabernet Franc and 2019 Perpetua.
Mount Boucherie Estate Winery won platinum for its 2020 Original Vines Sémillon and its 2018 Reserve Syrah.
The BC Lieutenant Governor’s Wine Awards, created in 2018 and produced by the Okanagan Wine Festivals Society, recognizes excellence in winemaking.
This year’s competition was open to all licensed BC wineries, including those that produce fruit wines and mead.
After tasting over 800 wines, the panel of judges from Canada and the United States awarded silver, gold and platinum medals to 90 B.C. wineries during a virtual award ceremony.
The top 2% of medal winners received platinum medals, with Tantalus Vineyards 2018 Old Vines Riesling receiving the 2021 BC Lieutenant Governor's Award for Wine of the Year.
Other Westside wines recognized included gold for Frind Estate Winery’s 2019 Riesling as well as golds for Mission Hill’s 2020 Terroir Collection Border Vista Rose, 2019 Terroir Collection Jagged Rock Vineyard Syrah, 2020 Reserve Rose, 2018 Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon and 2020 Reserve Riesling.
Silver medals went to Indigenous World Winery’s 2016 Simo, Mount Boucherie’s 2018 Reserve Malbec, Fitzpatrick Family Vineyards’ 2017 Fitz Brut, Mount Boucherie’s 2018 Reserve Malbec, Volcanic Hills’ 2019 Magma Red, Frind’s Brut 2020 Riesling, 2019 the Premier and 2020 Premier Syrah, along with Mission Hill’s Prospectus, 2020 Terroir Collection Fritzi’s Vineyard Riesling, 2020 Terroir Collection Bluebird Passage Viognier, 2019 Terroir Collection DeHart Vineyard Pinot Noir, 2019 Terroir Collection Reed Creek Organic Merlot, 2019 Reserve Meritage and 2019 Reserve Chardonnay.
Barb Aguiar’s business column appears every two weeks in the Westside Weekly. Call 250-768-0129 or email westsidebusiness@telus.net.