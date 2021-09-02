Deb and Jim Harris of Uncorked Okanagan Wine Tours were shocked then delighted after recently opening an email from Tripadvisor to find their business had been awarded the 2021 Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Award for Travel Experiences.
Travellers’ Choice Awards celebrate businesses that consistently deliver fantastic experiences to travellers and earn great reviews from their guests over the past 12 months.
Uncorked Okanagan Wine Tours, based out of West Kelowna, has been rated in the top 10 per cent of all travel experiences in the world.
Deb admits it has been a challenging year ensuring guests are kept safe, maintaining cleanliness standards, social distancing and more recently, wildfires and smoke.
While most of their guests are tourists from other parts of Canada, Deb said now is an ideal time for local residents to take a tour in one of the best wine regions in the world.
“Instead of driving your guests and friends around to one or two, we can safely take you to some of the Okanagan’s best and most unique wineries,” she said.
Uncorked takes care of the tasting room reservations, the driving and all of the little details of the tour so their guests fully enjoy the experience.
For more information, go online to UncorkedOkanagan.com.
Movie motivation
In an effort to entice movie lovers back into the theatre, Landmark Cinemas Canada, which operates the Xtreme and Encore Theatres on the Westside will be offering Landmark Extras movie rewards program.
Starting in September, movie-goers can choose from three membership options that offer them the opportunity to earn and redeem points for movie admission and concession purchases and access to extra perks.
Landmark Extras Movie Fan, Movie Insider and Movie Club members redeem points for free movie tickets and concessions.
The Movie Club subscription which runs $9.99 plus taxes a month includes one free admission per month amongst its perks, while Movie Insiders pay $20 per year and receive one free admission per year.
It is free to join as a Movie Fan and members can earn points for each dollar spent on eligible movie purchases to redeem for movie admission, concession and movie merchandise purchases.
To learn more about Landmark Extras, go online to landmarkextras.com.
Chopstick comeback
According to Accenture, consumers have dramatically changed purchasing behaviour since the start of the pandemic to make more environmentally-friendly purchases.
Chopsticks, once considered waste, will be redefined as a resource as London Drugs has announced a new partnership with ChopValue, a Vancouver-based sustainability brand that engineers minimalist homeware and decor made from recycled chopsticks.
London Drugs will have chopstick collection bins available at every London Drugs location. Select stores will also feature ChopValue’s interactive Closed Loop displays to allow consumers to drop off their used chopsticks and shop a variety of sustainable products for the home and office.
London Drugs has already given over 500,000 chopsticks a second life and is aiming to recycle more than 10 million chopsticks in 2021.
Canadians can find ChopValue products online at londondrugs.com, in 11 select London Drugs stores around the Lower Mainland, Victoria, and Calgary, as well as their chopstick collection bins at all locations in Western Canada by the end of the year.
On the Westside, London Drugs is located at 2151 Louie Dr.
Laird lottery
The lottery for Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery’s the Laird of Fintry Single Malt Whiskey is open. The small batch Laird of Fintry, made with 100% B.C. malted barley, is released once a year through a lottery.
Winners will be entitled to buy two 750 ml or four 375-ml bottles of Laird of Fintry.
The Laird of Fintry name is based on the James Cameron Din-Waters, the Laird of Fintry estates in Fintry. The Okanagan Spirits product uses a replica of the original label of the special batch of personally labeled Single Malt Whisky Dun-Waters ordered from Scotland in the early 1900s.
In return, Okanagan Spirits supports the Friends of Fintry Society with an annual donation to help maintain the original property of the Laird.
Enter the lottery online through okanaganspirits.com/lottery/
