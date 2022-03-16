Westsiders Sean Warren and Nevada Holmgren opened AMPD General Contracting and Electrical Services in spring 2021.
AMPD offers new and renovation projects for residential and commercial properties.
Both men are skilled craftsmen and can do most of the work themselves.
They also have other tradesmen on their team.
Along with services such as kitchen renos, AMPD does siding, flooring, bathroom renovations, deck building, full builds and new homes.
They offer custom wood crafting as well, making items including wine racks, blanket ladders and shelving.
Warren and Holmgren are both red seal electricians who have been in the industry for 18 years. Warren is a master electrician.
Holmgren’s background in electrical began in high school, when he had the opportunity to enrol in a BCIT electrical program during his second semester of Grade 11 and the first semester of Grade 12.
He came out of high school with his first year of electrical done.
Warren has been a cabinet maker and owned a business with his brothers doing windows, doors, siding, fences, decks and sunrooms.
Holmgren said he wasn’t getting anywhere working for someone else.
“There are lots of bills to pay and that’s the only way that I could see myself getting ahead in the game,” he said.
Holmgren loves that every day at work is different.
The response to AMPD has been good, said Holmgren. They’ve been busy and have hired an apprentice.
“Anything you need done, you can call us and we’ll either get it done or figure out how to get it done,” said Holmgren.
People can reach Warren at 250-469-0781 or Holmgren at 604-347-8257, email ampd@telus.net or check out the AMPD General Contracting Facebook Page.
—————
After being delayed due to COVID-19 health orders, the Greater Westside Board of Trade hosted its 20th Key Business Awards Gala in-person March 10 at The Cove Lakeside Resort.
“Our local business community has demonstrated resiliency, tenacity and has continuously supported each other during some very challenging times,” said Amber Hall, president of the Greater Westside Board of Trade.
West Kelowna Fire Chief Jason Brolund was named the Geoffrey Paynter Citizen of The Year for being a visible pillar in the community and continuing to remain calm under pressure during the community’s most tenuous times.
Rose Valley Veterinary Hospital took the award for Platinum Service again and was named Business of the Year.
The West Kelowna Warriors again won the award for Community and Public Service
“We all embrace the importance of community outreach and this is a nice acknowledgment of those efforts outside the rink,” said Chris Laurie, president of the Warriors.
Smith Creek Cycle won for Young Entrepreneur Spirit; Bottega Salon
took the Environmentally Sustainable Business award; Kelowna Pride Society won for Arts and Entertainment; Enlight Designs took the Home Based Business award; Freeport Industries was named for Large Business; Okanagan Integrative Health took New Business; Esteem Lingerie won the Small Business award; Ruby Industries was named for Technology and Innovation and Jason Parkes Customs won the Tourism and Hospitality award.
—————
People can vote for their favourite Peachland business as part of the Peachland Chamber of Commerce’s Business Excellence Awards. Categories include entrepreneur of the year,
staff of the year in customer service and excellence in tourism and hospitality.
Those who vote can enter a drew for two tickets to the awards night.
Go online to peachlandchamber.com to vote. Voting is open until noon March 23.
The Peachland Business Excellence Awards Night takes place April 30 from
5 to 10 p.m. at the Peachland Community Centre.
The evening will include awards recognition, entertainment by Niki Martinus and a surprise guest, a Taste of Peachland food truck-style, silent auction and games. Tickets available online at peachlandchamber.com.
Barb Aguiar’s business column appears every two weeks in the Westside Weekly. Call 250-768-0129 or email westsidebusiness@telus.net.