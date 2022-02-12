How about 12 bottles of wine instead of a dozen long-stemmed red roses for your sweetheart this Valentine’s Day?
That’s the question Maverick Estate Winery in Oliver is asking as Feb. 14 fast approaches.
Maverick has three wines your better half would love to receive — 2019 Mile High Rosé ($19), Ella sparkling rosé ($35) and 2020 Pinot Gris ($22).
Of course, to make up the dozen you’ll have to buy four bottles of each.
The best part is you’ll have a choice, not just for sipping on Valentine’s Day, but in the future when you crack open bottles and remember the Valentine’s sentiment. And better yet, even though you purchased this wine as a gift, your partner is more than likely to share with you.
Yes, the ‘Mile High’ rosé is provocatively named. It’s a cheeky blend of Syrah, Merlot and Cabernet Franc with a watermelon-raspberry-strawberry profile.
Sparkling is the popular go-to for Valentine’s because bubbly is flirty, celebratory and usually denotes a special occasion.
The Ella sparkling rose delivers on all three fronts with aromas and flavours of cherry and lemon integrated in an elegant pink fizz.
The Pinot Gris is quintessential Okanagan Gris taken up a notch with some exotic nectarine and chamomile aromas.
A love song in a bottle
Let’s do some translation from French to English. Chanson d’amour means love song.
Therefore, the 2020 Chanson d’amour white wine ($24) from vinAmite Winery in Oliver is a natural recommendation for Valentine’s Day sipping with your significant other.
It’s also a heady aromatic blend of Pinot Blanc, Pinot Gris and Orange Muscat with a pear-honeysuckle-and-citrus profile.
VinAmite is part of the Oliver Osoyoos Wineries Association, which also suggests two other wines from member wineries as Valentine’s worthy.
One, indubitably, is bubbly — the Ramification Celebration sparkling rose ($22) — the other is a light-and-juicy red you can serve slightly chilled — the 2019 Desert Hills Gamay Noir ($23).
Sip with your Sweetheart
Speaking of Valentine’s, kick the festivities off early and keep them going with the Westside Wine Trail’s Sip with your Sweetheart today through Feb. 20.
The 10th annual Sip has the 13 wineries offering wine tastings paired with sweet treats.
Pick up a complimentary passport at any of the participating wineries and have it stamped when you visit any winery over the next nine days.
Six stamps qualifies you for the raffle to win six bottles of wine.
Bonus entries are given to anyone who tags Westside Wine Trail in a photo posted to their Facebook or Instagram.
Sip is also encouraging people to staycation at one of three hotel partners — Cove Lakeside Resort, A View to Remember B&B or TownePlace Suites by Marriott — to be close to the wine trail and receive a Valentine’s-themed gift when booking.
Steve MacNaull is an Okanagan wine lover and Canadian Wine Scholar. Email: steve.macnaull@ok.bc.ca.