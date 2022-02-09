Pamela Pearson will be the next president of the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce.
The director of operations at Sentes Automotive was acclaimed to the position and will be sworn in at the chamber’s annual general meeting on March 17. Pearson has served three years on the chamber board, most recently as secretary.
Dan Price of Dilworth Quality Homes will return as vice president. Maryse Harvey of MH2 Advisory Services was acclaimed as secretary. Current president Jeffrey Robinson will move into the past president role following the AGM.
Twenty candidates are running for 14 director positions. Voting among chamber members is now underway.
“The Kelowna Chamber invests significantly in our advocacy efforts and while government doesn’t act on all our recommendations, we are pleased that they listen and have taken action on many that have led to a stronger economy in the central Okanagan,” said Pearson in a news release.