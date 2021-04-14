A Kelowna-based firm has bought a Calgary company that has developed new ways to extract crude oil from underground deposits.
Vorsana Environmental acquired NanosTech last week.
A press release says NanosTech’s extraction method reduces greenhouse gas emissions by 35% compared to conventional steam-reliant techniques.
“Our proprietary nano-catalyst technology creates a fixed-bed reactor in the reservoir; the chemicals adhere to the walls of the rock reservoir in a very small area and go to work, using less steam and extracting oil from the entire reservoir,” Pedro Pereira-Almao of NanosTech says in the release.
The acquisition price was not disclosed.
“We’re very pleased to have NanosTech as part of the Vorsana team,” Vorsana chief executive officer Myles McGovern says. “Pedro and the team have done a remarkable job developing disruptive technologies that can have a significant impact in reducing emissions, while making a positive contribution to the bottom lines of the companies adopting these technologies.”
“It’s time to revive our love for the fossil fuel industry and our oilseeds,” McGovern said. “With this solution, we’re not depending on pipeline projects or compromising the environment.”
Vorsana holds dozens of patents and specializes in the commercialization of waste management technologies as well as creating products that reduce greenhouse gas emissions.