A tech-savvy Kelowna entrepreneur has launched a new business to help publicly-traded companies reach millennial investors.
Aleem Fidai, an expert in digital marketing, has created Senergy Capital Markets. The firm already has a dozen companies using its services.
“We are at the forefront of a modern digital era where investing decisions are primarily driven by accessing digital content to supplement traditional approaches using other forms of media,” Fidai says.
“New millennial investors are using their phones to access information about companies and make investing decisions and trades from anywhere,” he says.
Millennials are playing an increasingly important role in the investment community, Fidai says, with their growing economic clout.
Small and micro-cap companies often don’t have the budget to take on elaborate and expensive marketing campaigns. This has made reaching out to new investors in new digital ways even more critical, Fidai says.
In addition to Senergy Capital Markets, Fidai has another company called Exposed Marketing. It has managed, created, and advised on over $500,000 worth of digital marketing in just two years.