Mission Hill Family Estate’s Terrace Restaurant opens for the season Saturday.
The outdoor restaurant overlooks the winery’s Chardonnay and Pinot Noir vineyards that extend toward the shores of Okanagan Lake.
Executive Chef Patrick Gayler’s lunch and dinner menus are built on locality, seasonality and simplicity. Many of the ingredients guests enjoy as part of their meal include fruits, vegetables, proteins and honey are sourced from the estate’s grounds.
The season’s menus will include estate-grown lemongrass, garlic scapes and coriander seeds, as well as the kitchen’s own verjus, a vinegar made from the juice of unripe grapes, which Gayler hopes will take the place of lemons – an imported, less sustainable product.
Highlights of the May lunch menu include sidestripe shrimp poached with Vancouver Island seaweed; North Valley chicken with morel mushrooms and lovage; bison rib-eye aged on lavender and chamomile and roasted Okanagan asparagus and tarragon.
Every dish is made to be paired with one or more of Mission Hill’s wines.
Terrace Restaurant hours are noon to 3 p.m. for lunch and 5 to 9 p.m. for dinner with extended hours coming in June.
For more information and to book, go online to missionhillwinery.com/tastings-experiences.
Valleywide Business Expo will be in Penticton
The Valleywide Business Expo returns with an in-person event outdoors May 26 from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at Rotary Park in Penticton. The event is set to be one of the largest business events in the Okanagan Valley this year.
Over 50 businesses and not-for-profit members of local chambers in Armstrong, Vernon, Lake Country Kelowna Greater Westside, Summer, Penticton and the South Okanagan will be at the event showcasing their predicates and services.
Those who attend can visit a wide range of Okanagan businesses, artisans and not-for-profits, while enjoying tastings from local wineries and breweries.
Admission is $25 per person which includes four tastings and a food truck voucher. Get your tickets online at Eventbrite.ca.
Hainle winery wins business of the year
Hainle Vineyards Estate Winery was named Business of the Year as the Peachland Chamber of Commerce handed out its Business Excellence Awards to celebrate Peachland businesses and community groups April 30.
Other highlights include Kai’s Dog Biscuits winning Young Entrepreneur of the Year; Westside Curb Appeal for Excellence in Trades; the Bat Education and Ecological Protection Society for Excellence in Tourism; Peachland Recovery Task Force for Excellence in Community Service; Kayla Scott’s Phenominail Beauty Bar for Home-Based Business of the Year; Excellence in Food was won by Cibo and Vines Restaurant and Karen’s Place Hair and Body Works won for Excellence in Professional Service and Retail.
Business After Hours set for May 19
The Greater Westside Board of Trade’s May Business After Hours networking event takes place May 19 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Volcanic Hills Winery and the Blu Saffron Bistro. Registration in advance is required.
Tickets cost $10 for members and $20 for non-members. Register online at gwboardoftrade.com.
All welcome to board of trade golf tourney
It's not too late to register for the Greater Westside Board of Trade’s Tailgate on the Tees Golf Tournament set for Shannon Lake Golf Course May 25.
You don’t have to be a board of trade member to attend.
This year’s tournament includes 18 holes of golf with a split tee start, three-course plated dinner, on-course games, activities and food and a chance to win prizes. Register online at gwboardoftrade.com.
Old Vines listed among top brunch spots
Old Vines Restaurant at Quails’ Gate Winery made OpenTable’s 2022 edition of the Top 100 Brunch Spots in Canada list, released just in time for Mother’s Day Sunday.
Block One Restaurants at 50th Parallel Winery in Lake Country, DunnEnzies Pizza in Kelowna and Shaughnessy’s Cove in Summerland were other local restaurants that made the list.
Mother’s Day movie at Grizzli Winery
Bring the whole family to Grizzli Winery for Mother’s Day for an outdoor screening of the 1998 movie The Parent Trap.
Set up your lawn chair and picnic blankets or use Grizzli’s while enjoying freshly popped Okanagan Kettle Korn or snacks from food trucks Pokelowna and TNT Dynamite.
Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Seating is first-come first-serve. Come early to grab snacks, seats and play some lawn games. The movie will begin at sundown.
Beverages including wine by the bottle and sparkling juice will be available for purchase at the outdoor wine bar. Wine tastings and wine-by-the-glass available inside the tasting room.
This outdoor event is family and pet friendly.
Children under 12 years are admitted free and do not need a ticket but must be accompanied by an adult.
Tickets are available online through the events tab at grizzliwinery.com.
