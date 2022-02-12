A long-established family-owned jewelry store in Kelowna is shutting down.
After being in business for more than 45 years, the owners of William & Son Jewellers at 2915 Pandosy St. are selling off the store's entire inventory.
“It was a tough decision, but it’s time for the next chapter,” owner Stephen Neciuk said Friday.
His father, William, was born in Paraguay and started working as an apprentice goldsmith in Argentina when he was just 14-years-old. Later, he moved to Prague and then the Okanagan.
The family had a jewelry store in Vernon for 15 years before relocating to Kelowna, where they’ve had the Pandosy location for more than 20 years.
Like his dad, Neciuk got into the business when he was just a teen. But with the rise of online shopping, it has become more challenging to run a traditional retail operation, the Neciuks say.
“When people shop for jewelry, they are shopping for engagements, anniversaries, and birthdays - generally their happiest times,” Carol Neciuk said. “It’s been a privilege and a pleasure to share in their special occasions.”