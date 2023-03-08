Lynda and Arthur Wan opened Dogg About Boarding and Day Care Services at 101 – 2689 Kyle Rd, Dec. 1,
As lifelong dog lovers, the Wans couldn’t find the type of boarding facility they wanted to look after their dogs, so they started their own.
Dogg About offers a 5,000-square-foot facility that includes a fully fenced 900-square-foot artificial pet friendly turf outdoor area, as well as indoor runs and 22 kennels.
Arthur lives on site, so there is somebody there 24 hours a day.
Dogg About limits the number of dogs staying with them to ensure dogs gets the attention they need and do temperament assessments before they accept new dogs to make sure that all the dogs get along well under their care.
The day care is run by a behaviour trainer that trains humans to understand canine behaviour and has trained the Wans as well as all the handlers.
They will do corrections of pack behaviour rather than have a pack of dogs playing without supervision.
Lynda believes dogs need structure, so dogs get regular playtime and naptime.
Dogg About’s pack is slowly growing since it opened.
“This is our retirement venture, so we don’t want to grow the pack too fast,” said Lynda.
For more information about Dogg About, go online to doggabout.ca or call 778-797-0097.
Spring break music adventures
West Kelowna's Children's Piano-Arts Corner Studio is offering Music Adventure For Kids – The Okanagan Creation for young explorers ages five to 10 who have a flair for creativity and artistic expression.
The experience will ignite a kid’s imagination. The program runs Monday to Wednesday, March 20-22 from 9 a.m. to noon or March 27-29 half days. Cost is $75. Participants should bring a snack, drink and pillow with a blanket.
The studio is also offering Music Pizzazz over the weekends. Choose from March 25-26 or April 1-2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The focus is: Listen, See, Interpret, Express and Draw.
Famous music adventures will include Babar the Elephant, Peter and the Wolf, the Bremen Town Musicians, Carnival of the Animals, the Magic Flute as well as famous pieces performed by the Dallas Symphony Orchestra.
The $75 fee includes all supplies, materials and activities as well as pizza, an ice cream strawberry treat and beverage.
A parent, grandparent or adult is free when bringing a child. Bring a friend or sibling and cut the cost for the second person to $50. You could even win a prize for your originality.
To register call 250-768-1404 or go online to childrenspiano-artscorner.com.
Trailhead Outfitters store to close
Trailhead Outfitters at 101 – 3480 Carrington Rd. has announced the store will be closing.
According to a letter on social media, despite the owners’ best efforts, the store has experienced low sales over the past few months, making it difficult to continue operating.
Siblings Javier and Blanca Salinas opened the store last April with all kinds items for people who want to be outdoors, including fishing gear and tackle, watersports items and everything for camping and hiking.
They will continue to maintain their online store at trailheadoutfitters.ca as well as on Amazon.
They are offering the store location for local sublease.
Business social on St. Paddy’s Eve
Be sure to wear green as the Greater Westside Board of Trade celebrates St. Patrick’s Eve at Business After Hours at Kelly O’Bryan’s March 16 from 5 to 7 p.m.
Network with other local business people while enjoying local food along with drinks from Jason Parkes Customs and a chance to win prizes. Advance registration is recommended.
Tickets cost $10 for members and $20 for non-members. Register online at gwboardoftrade.com under the events tab.
Spring Ladies Closet Cleanout
West Kelowna’s Rosanne Ting-Mak Brown brings the Spring Ladies Closet Cleanout March 19 from noon to 3 p.m. to help women revamp their wardrobes while supporting local charities.
Over 40 tables of pre-loved and gently used women’s clothing, shoes, and accessories will be available to purchase directly from people’s closets.
Shoppers can purchase limited VIP tickets online that allow them early access to the sale at 11 a.m.
The Bridge Youth Recovery House, a live-in program for young people aged 12 to 18 who are experiencing problematic substance use, will receive a portion of the proceeds. Currently there is an extensive waitlist for recovery beds for youth.
All guests will have a chance to win door prizes from participating businesses.
The Ladies Spring Closet Cleanout takes place at the Laurel Packinghouse at 1304 Ellis St., in Kelowna. More details are available online at greatclosetcleanout.com.
Barb Aguiar’s business column appears every two weeks in the Westside Weekly. Call 250-768-0129 or email westsidebusiness@telus.net.