A Kelowna company has bought a Calgary firm that specializes in aviation audio systems.
Anodyne Electronics Manufacturing is buying Eagle Audio Systems from its parent company Eagle Copters.
“The acquisition of the Calgary-based aircraft audio designer includes their flagship P139-HD Digital Audio System and custom avionics consoles,” a press release from the Kelowna company said.
“Since acquiring the audio system from Geneva Aviation in 2013, Eagle Audio has developed their Generation II Digital Audio System to be one of the most capable systems in its class, , supporting up to 18 headsets, 30 transceivers and 48 control panels … AEM is excited to take the reigns.”
AEM started out 25 years ago as Northern Airborne Technology. It designs and manufactures communications and safety systems for such manufacturers as Airbus Helicopters, Bell Helicopters and Sikorsky.
“This is a powerful, flexible digital audio system and our customers will benefit from AEM’s investment in further development and certification of the product suite,” said Tony Weller, director of sales and marketing at AEM.