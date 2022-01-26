How to become a successful salesperson is the theme of a new book from a Kelowna author.
Greg Barkwill reports that his book Trajectory, written and released last year, is selling strongly on Amazon is also now available in local bookstores.
“Trajectory is a guide or playbook for all who have chosen selling as their career but is somewhat targeted toward women and men who are at the front of their selling careers,” Barkwill says in a release.
“Selling is not for the weak of heart,” he adds, “and takes a great deal of resilience, thus having this specific guide will provide valuable assistance.”
Barkwill was a sales professional for four decades until he retired on Jan. 1, 2020. When the pandemic hit, he found time to write his book.
Trajectory also has a 14-page section called Balktalks, which are tips for sales pros.