Now that the monster heat dome is dissipating, it’s time to come out of your air-conditioned hidey hole and sip wine again on the patio.
Of course, this weekend’s forecast of sun and 34 C is still hot, but it is a reprieve from the blistering record-high of 45 C earlier this week.
Corcelettes Winery in Keremeos in the Similkameen Valley has four new releases ideal for the patio and beating the heat.
Generally, a red doesn’t pair with 34 C, but the Corcelettes 2020 Pinot Noir ($26) is light enough to pop in the fridge for a half an hour before cracking it open to enjoy its bright-cherry-and-blackcurrant profile slightly chilled on its own or with barbecued salmon or chicken.
Pink wine is certainly synonymous with summer, so stock up on the 2020 Oracle Rose ($20).
I’ll go out on a limb here and declare it my favourite Okanagan rose this season because it’s a highly quaffable, delicate pink with a grapefruit-and-herbal profile reminiscent of the true roses of France’s Provence region.
The 2020 Gewurztraminer ($19) is quintessential of the off-dry varietal with aromas and flavours of pineapple and ginger.
Wine in a can, and more specifically sparkling wine in a can, is becoming a B.C. trend because the individual-serving-size format is portable and easily chilled.
Corcelettes has jumped on the bandwagon with Sante en Cannette, 250 ml tin of bubbly ($7) made of Pinot Gris and Pinot Blanc with lower alcohol of 9%.
Champagne at OAK
OAK Estate Winery in Summerland has teamed up with an esteemed French Champagne brand for the Veuve Clicquot in the Vines event July 10.
“Something like this has never been done before in the Okanagan,” said OAK president Alysha Harker.
“Usually Veuve Clicquot would only do an event like this in France, New York or Los Angeles, but through my relationship with Louis Vuitton and a friend who represents Veuve and Moet, we are able to make it happen.”
Harker is also a brand ambassador for Riedel wine glasses and worked on a custom glass project for fashion house Louis Vuitton, which is part of the French luxury goods conglomerate LVHM, which also includes Veuve, Moet & Chandon, Dom Perignon, Ruinart and Krug Champagnes.
For Veuve Clicquot in the Vines, 150 guests will be welcomed at OAK’s vineyards to receive a picnic basket for two, a bottle of Veuve and two of the Champagne brand’s signature yellow goblets.
Couples will eat and drink at their own socially-spaced personal picnic spot in the vineyard, which borders a cliff down to Okanagan Lake, complete with blanket and umbrella while DJ Joe Pound spins summer tunes.
“It’s going to be an amazing vibe with the food from Salt & Brick, the Veuve, the views, the music, the Instagram wall and the grand walk,” said Harker.
“It really is bringing a prestige brand and experience to the Okanagan.”
Picnic times are staggered for 25 couples each at 11 a.m.-1 p.m., 1:30-3:30 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Tickets are $299 per couple at OakEstateWinery.com.
Recycle those corks
Rather than throw out those wine corks, recycle them at the Return-It Boucherie Self Storage and Bottle Depot at 2711 Kyle Rd. in West Kelowna.
Natural wine corks can be dropped in the blue-and-white boxes at the depot.
They are sent to ReCORK in Calgary which is affiliated with Calgary-based SOLE, which makes the soles of shoes and sandals with the springy and recycled cork rather than plastic-based foams.
It takes between 22 and 60 recycled wine corks for a pair of shoes or sandals.
Wine corks, made of the bark of the cork oak tree, are considered sustainable because the trees continue to grow and make more cork after cork harvest.
Steve MacNaull is an Okanagan wine lover and Canadian Wine Scholar. Email: steve.macnaull@ok.bc.ca.