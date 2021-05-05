A man who raised money for the development of a blockchain platform has agreed to pay $70,000 to the British Columbia Securities Commission for using funds he raised from investors for personal purposes.
Francesco Servedio of Kelowna received $3.2 million from investors between March 2015 and July 2017 to develop a blockchain platform that would use a new cryptocurrency.
The cryptocurrency, which could be exchanged for bitcoin, was used as a form of payment by a limited group of merchants.
Servedio used $480,000 of the invested funds for personal purposes, the securities commission said in a news release.
Servedio did not indicate to his investors that he would use the money for personal purposes, which violates the Securities Act’s provision on misrepresentation.
When the platform stopped operating in 2017, Servedio was able to return nearly the full amount of the original funds raised to investors because the price of bitcoin had risen during this period, the commission said.
Servedio is also prohibited from various business activities for 10 years under a settlement agreement.