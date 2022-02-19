Being named after a character in the Puccini opera Edgar isn’t the only thing that's distinctive about this sparkling wine.
The Fidelia Brut ($26) from Winemaker's Cut in Oliver is made of Sauvignon Blanc, a grape rarely used to make bubbly.
Winemaker's Cut owner and winemaker Michal Mosny has an affinity to Sauvignon Blanc — and Puccini — so the mashup is a natural for him.
In the opera, Fidelia is a compassionate friend who extends an almond tree branch to Edgar to make him feel better.
Coincidentally, in a sparkling wine made of Sauvignon Blanc there are aromas and flavours of almond.
Traditionally, sparkling wines are made of Chardonnay and Pinot Noir, which when picked a little early provide the fresh acidity integral for a good bubbly.
Sauvignon Blanc also has pleasing acidity, which makes it a sparkling contender as well.
Mosny, a classically-trained musician, has a love of opera that goes well beyond the Fidelia.
He makes two other sparkling wines named after female characters in Puccini operas — Musette and Angelica — and the winemaker plays recorded classical music in the vineyard and cellar to help the grapes grow and the wines age in harmony.
Winemakers Cut also makes a regular Sauvignon Blanc and, under its Bohemian label, a white blend called Blanc, which is 70% Sauv Blanc and 30% Semillon.
The Fidelia sparkling Sauvignon Blanc is one of four new releases from Winemaker's Cut, which also includes the 2020 Bohemian Merlot ($33), 2020 Bohemian Riesling ($23) and 2020 Bohemian Cabernet Franc ($33).
The wines can be purchased online at WinemakersCut.ca or at the winery's tasting room in the District Wine Village in Oliver.
Beer vs. wine dinner
Craft Beer Market in Kelowna, which as its name indicates specializes in beer, is putting on a beer vs. wine dinner on Wednesday.
For $75 guests will enjoy a four-course dinner with beer and wine pairings from Stanley Park Brewing and Mark Anthony Brands wines.
Guests vote for which pairing reigns supreme and the champion will be crowned at the end of the night.
Reserve at CraftBeerMarket.ca.
Wine fest set to go
For the first time in two years, the Spring Okanagan Wine Festival, set for May 5-15, will have in-person events.
COVID restrictions prevented larger gatherings in 2020 and 2021, so there's pent up demand for wine-related parties.
Three of the biggest events will be the Valley First Spring Wine Tasting on May 7 at the Rotary Centre for the Arts in Kelowna, From Cellars to Classics on May 12 at the Laurel Packinghouse in Kelowna and Blush and Bubbles on May 15 at Summerland Waterfront Resort.
Tickets will go on sale in early March at TheWineFestivals.com
Steve MacNaull is an Okanagan wine lover and Canadian Wine Scholar. Email: steve.macnaull@ok.bc.ca.