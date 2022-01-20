A Vernon soil and nutrient manufacturer has renewed a contract for nationwide distribution through Home Depot Canada.
Blue Sky Organics’ Whole Earth line consists of five products: a rooting/seed starter, vegetable and herb fertilizer, a bloom enhancer, soil regenerator, and an environmentally safe lawn fertilizer called Green-Up.
“These products and recyclable packaging are aligned with our global mission of taking care of our planet and each other, they are pollinator-friendly, child and pet safe,” Mary Horvatincic BlueSky Organics Co-founder and CEO, said in a news release.
BSO will begin fulfilling orders from 182 Home Depot stores on Jan. 21.
The products are also available at independent garden centres, including Briteland Garden Centre, Swan Lake Market and Garden Centre, and Golden Acres Garden Centre.