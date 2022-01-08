Nikki Callaway is being modest.
“I did nothing to make these wines,” said Callaway of O’Rourke Family Estate in Lake Country with a laugh.
“Only the best grapes were crushed, fermented and bottled with no added yeast. I just let the fruit shine.”
And shine it does.
The inaugural bottlings for O’Rourke, launched at an event at the winery’s stunning Log Home in the vineyard off Carrs Landing Road, include two Chardonnays and two Pinot Noirs.
“We’re concentrating on these two Burgundy varietals because just like the Burgundy region of France, Lake Country is suited to these grapes and wines,” said Callaway.
“Both Burgundy and Lake Country have similar glacial till and stone soils, height and elevation to grow exceptional grapes to make Chardonnays and Pinot Noirs that showcase Lake Country and a style of wines that are soft and elegant and higher in acid and lower in alcohol.”
The O’Rourke 2019 Chardonnay ($60) is fresh and lightly oaked and the O’Rourke 2020 Chardonnay ($65) is a little more textured due to some additional time in oak barrels.
The O’Rourke 2019 Pinot Noir ($75) has aromas and flavours of bright cherry and cocoa. The O’Rourke 2019 Waiting for You Pinot Noir ($85) is the winery’s bigger, bolder version of the varietal.
“These are very high-end wines,” said Callaway.
“We’re playing around with sites and blocks and clones and vintages to make the best grapes into the best wines. In the future, there will be more Chardonnays and Pinots and a bit of Merlot and a Champagne-style sparkling.”
O’Rourke Family Estate is the signature, specialty winery owned by Dennis O’Rourke, the Edmonton-based businessman who made his fortune in road building.
O’Rourke also owns Peak Cellars, the winery, tasting room and bistro on seven acres on Goldie Road.
However, a few kilometres away, O’Rourke Family Estate on Commonage Road is the 300-acre showpiece overlooking Okanagan Lake with 110 acres of vineyard so far, and 300 metres of underground tunnels connecting wine caves, amphitheatre, tasting room, lounges, meeting space, terraces and patios.
It’s not open yet, but the first tasting room may come into operation this summer.
O’Rourke wines should be available to the public soon. Watch ORourkesPeakCellars.com for when.
California dreaming
As winter keeps us in its grip in the Okanagan, sipping these California wines may transport you to the state’s warmth and sunshine.
Jackson Family Wines is a huge player in California, making wines at all price points from grapes grown in different regions of the state.
For example, the popular Kendall-Jackson Vintner’s Reserve 2019 Chardonnay is approachable and affordable at $21 and is made from grapes grown in vineyards up and down the California coast in Monterey, Santa Barbara, Mendocino and Sonoma.
At the other end of the spectrum, the $73 Freemark Abbey Napa Valley 2017 Cabernet Sauvignon is high-end California red at its best.
In between, are the sophisticated La Crema Sonoma Coast 2019 Chardonnay ($31) with its pear and lemon meringue pie profile and the classic Cambria 2019 Pinot Noir ($36) from the Santa Maria Valley of Santa Barbara County.
Steve MacNaull is an Okanagan wine lover and Canadian Wine Scholar. Email: steve.macnaull@ok.bc.ca.