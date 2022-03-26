By its own admission, Okanagan Crush Pad in Summerland had the world’s tiniest tasting room.
“We have made due since we opened in 2011 with that tasting room and lots of outdoor tasting options when the weather allowed,” said Crush Pad co-owner Christine Coletta.
“But we definitely need more space indoors year round. So, after two years of COVID and heat and smoke, we decided to boldly move forward and have a third year of disruption and do a huge $3-million-plus renovation and expansion.”
Work is underway and visitors won’t be able to come to the winery until construction is complete in December.
The renovation will see the size of the indoor tasting room tripled and an 8,000-square-foot addition will house wine storage and a sparkling wine cellar.
“It’s that push and pull of guest experience vs. production,” said Coletta.
“We decided to go with the year-long closure in order to create a dynamic space that people will look forward to visiting, because, after all, we all like the new and exciting.”
Of course, you can still get your fix of Okanagan Crush Pad wines this year, even if you can’t visit the winery.
Wines under the Haywire, Narrative, Free Form and Bizou and Yukon labels are available for online purchase at Okanagan-CrushPad.com, at government and private liquor stores, Save-On Foods wine departments and in restaurants.
The winery has also hired more sales representatives on Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast to boost sales in those regions.
And Okanagan Crush Pad is offering more to wine club members, including the opportunity to visit Garnet Valley Ranch, starting in June.
The ranch is a 10-minute drive away from Okanagan Crush Pad’s location, and is home to an organic farm and vineyards, which you can tour.
However, there will be no wine tasting at the ranch because it doesn’t have the licensing to do so.
The dozen wines Okanagan Crush Pad is touting while it forges through renovations are all crafted by chief winemaker Matt Dumayne and have all spent some time in the winery’s signature big concrete tanks to enhance texture, flavour and character.
— Haywire Switchback Pinot Gris 2019 ($29)
— Haywire Pinot Noir 2020 ($28)
— Haywire 2020 Gamay Rose ($24)
— Haywire Pinot Gris 2020 ($28)
— Haywire The Bub 2017 Sparkling ($33)
— Haywire Vintage Bub 2014 ($44)
— Free Form Blanc de Noir Sparkling 2018 ($45)
— Narrative XC Sparkling Rose 2019 ($25)
— Narrative Non-Fiction 2018 red blend ($24)
— Narrative 2018 Cabernet Franc ($26)
— Narrative Syrah-Viognier 2018 ($27)
— Narrative 2 Pinots 2020 white blend (available only at Cactus Club restaurants)
Burrowing Owl
specializes in reds
These five new releases
once again demonstrate why Burrowing Owl Estate Winery in Oliver is a red wine expert.
The Owl’s red grape vineyards on the eastern slopes of the Okanagan Valley on the Black Sage Bench and above Osoyoos Lake are made up of glacial
meltwater deposits of deep
sand.
The soil and exposure are
perfect for soaking up the sun
all-day to ripen grapes and intensify flavours, but cooling at
night to maintain refreshing acidity.
As such, these Burrowing Owl wines are big and bold in red-wine fruit flavours, with smooth tannins and elegant acidity to give the wines additional lift.
— 2018 Meritage ($50)
— 2019 Cabernet Franc ($36)
— 2019 Merlot ($32)
— 2019 Syrah ($35)
— 2018 Calliope Figure 8 red blend ($21) from Burrowing Owl’s more affordable portfolio
Steve MacNaull is an Okanagan wine lover and Canadian Wine Scholar. Reach him at steve.macnaull@ok.bc.ca.