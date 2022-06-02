Okanagan College students will once again be competing for the Canadian title after qualifying for the Enactus National Exposition with a first-place finish during their semi-final round.
Enactus teams at post-secondary business schools across Canada competed virtually earlier this month. Okanagan College scooped up top position in the TD Entrepreneurship Challenge, and runner-up in the Scotiabank Climate Action Challenge for the Unusually Good Food Co. project.
It also included runner-up status for projects that worked with Indigenous youth, and refugee and immigrant youth, on entrepreneurial and career building skills.
Danielle Walker, president of EnactusOC, also won the Student Leader of the Year Award.
“Our team helped 22,000 children access nutritious snacks this year,” said Walker of the award-winning project.
The Unusually Good Food Co. turns unwanted apples from local orchards into a healthy snacks for vulnerable members in the community, schools and food banks.
EnactusOC will head to the National Exposition in September in Toronto with the winner going to the World Cup in Puerto Rico in October 2022.