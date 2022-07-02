There are milestone anniversaries galore this summer at B.C. wineries.
Nk’Mip Cellars in Osoyoos is celebrating 20 years, as is Blasted Church in Okanagan Falls and Blue Grouse Winery on Vancouver Island is marking a decade.
Nk’Mip
When Nk’Mip opened in 2002 it was the first Indigenous-owned winery in North America.
Justin Hall, a proud member of the Osoyoos Indian Band, is also the first Indigenous head winemaker.
The winery honoured itself and Hall on National Indigenous Peoples Day on June 21 and kicked off a 20th anniversary summer.
Nk’Mip is sharing history tidbits, anniversary information, photos and special offers on its Instagram all summer.
The winery has also developed a $113 ‘Bring the Nk’Mip Cellars Experience Home’ kit with local Indigenous chef Heat Laliberte that people can order online at GreatEstatesOkanagan.com.
The kit includes a $40 gift card to Save-On Foods so you can pick up the salmon and ingredients for an Indigenous feast (recipes included) to pair with the two
bottles of wine, also in the kit —Nk’Mip Qwam Qwmt Chardonnay and Qwam Qwmt Syrah.
The winery stresses that while it may only be 20 years old, the true beginnings are much older and rooted to the long-time agriculture and spirituality of the land of Osoyoos.
Former Osoyoos Indian Band Chief Sam Baptiste helped plant the original grape vines in the Inkameep Vineyard in 1968 when he was still in high school.
Today, Baptiste is the general manager of the 360-acre Inkameep Vineyard.
In fact, 12% of all grapes grown in B.C. are grown on Osoyoos Indian Band lands.
In the Sylix language, Nk’Mip means ‘bottomland,’ a reference to the winery being at the southernmost, or bottom, end of the Osoyoos Indian Band’s 32,000-acre reservation.
Since opening 20 years ago, Nk’Mip has doubled the amount of wine it sells annually with a current volume of 22,000 or 264,000 bottles.
Blasted Church
Blasted Church Winery in Okanagan Falls is still finalizing the details of its 20th birthday bash to be held sometime in August.
But the winery does know the party will include wine, food and live music around its big swimming pool.
In the meantime, you can book wine-and-food tastings on the pool deck and at ‘The House,’ the winery’s new guest-experience space.
By the way, the winery is so named for the church that used to be on the property that was blasted with a small charge of dynamite to loosen the nails that held it together so it could be dismantled more easily and relocated.
Check out BlastedChurch.com.
Blue Grouse
Blue Grouse Winery in Vancouver Island’s Cowichan Valley was actually started in 1989 by the Kiltz family.
However, Paul and Cristina Brunner purchased the property in 2012, so this summer is their 10th anniversary as owners.
Along with winemaker Bailey Williamson, the winery has grown in both size and reputation with Blue Grouse’s cool-climate wines being sold throughout the province.
The winery urges people to check out BlueGrouse.ca for a summer-long line-up of specials, including $10 glasses of sparkling wine, a
flat shipping fee of $10 for any online purchase and a pop-up ‘Bubble Bar’ on the mezzanine in August.
Steve MacNaull is an Okanagan wine lover and Canadian Wine Scholar. Email: steve.macnaull@ok.bc.ca.