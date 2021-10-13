After returning to West Kelowna following living in Japan for nine years, Phil Reed has opened Reed’s Taekwondo in Glenrosa.
Reed has a fourth degree black belt in taekwondo and is a former instructor and student of Westside Taekwondo under Michael Smith.
Reed is a certified instructor by the World Taekwondo Headquarters in South Korea.
While in Japan, Reed earned his first degree black belt in karate and a blue belt in Brazilian jiujitsu.
He began training in the martial arts at eight years old.
When he was young, Reed said he played too many video games and watched Jackie Chan action movies.
“I wanted to be like those guys,” he said.
His mom signed him up for taekwondo and he ended up liking it.
“You can practice with people or by yourself, you can train at your own pace,” he said about taekwondo. “Just being able to mimic the cool things I saw on TV and then eventually learning that there’s a deeper side to it was what kept me going.”
Reed can teach a full taekwondo curriculum, bringing people all the way up to black belt.
He came up with the idea for Reed’s Taekwondo after receiving a request to teach private lessons and thought he would see if anyone else was interested.
Reed teaches a thorough taekwondo curriculum supplemented with techniques he learned during his karate and jiujitsu training.
He noted Taekwondo, sometimes referred to as the kicking martial art, is based largely on karate, due to Japanese influence when they occupied Korea from 1910 to 1945.
Reed said he want to revive some of the old karate influence not taught as much in modern Taekwondo.
Learning martial arts is not only about fitness, but also bettering oneself, learning self-discipline and respect for yourself and your peers.
Along with teaching at Westside Taekwondo for seven years, Reed was a high school teacher in Japan for eight years.
For Reed, the best part about teaching is seeing people’s progress and knowing he helped make a difference.
Reed offers group classes for children five and older as well as teens and adults. Students can also opt for private lessons.
For more information, go online to reedstkd.wixsite.com/home. You can reach Reed’s Taekwondo by email at reedstkd@gmail.com or by calling 250-681-3235.
Smith recently closed his longtime taekwondo school after COVID-19 took a toll on enrolment.
A safe Halloween for the little ones
If you are looking for a family and pet-friendly indoor event for Halloween, Grizzli Winery at 2550 Boucherie Rd, is hosting its second annual Halloweenie Oct. 31 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
This is a lights-on, safe indoor event where adults can relax while their little ones have fun.
Come in costume and enjoy activities including trick or treating, balloon twisting, pumpkin decorating and a scavenger hunt. A food truck will be on site.
This is not a drop-off event. Children must be supervised by adults. Free admission.
Key Business Awards postponed
The Greater Westside Board of Trade has rescheduled its 20th annual Key Business Awards dinner from Oct. 28 to March 10, 2022. The finalist awards Luncheon will take place Feb. 3.
According to an email from the board of trade, the events were postponed due to public health restrictions and their desire to celebrate the Greater Westside Business community in a manner they deserve.
Last year’s awards ceremony was held online due to COVID-19.
The locations for the rescheduled events will be confirmed closer to the date.
Tickets will be available Nov. 1.
For more information and updates, go online to gwboardoftrade.com.
Five Guys Burgers closed permanently
Five Guys Burgers and Fries at 309 – 3604 Carrington Rd. closed its doors permanently in September. The restaurant had opened on the Westside in November 2011.
A sign on the door of the former restaurant indicated it would be reopening in 2022 in Kelowna.
There was no response to a request for an interview.
Barb Aguiar’s business column appears every two weeks in the Westside Weekly. Call 250-768-0129 or email westsidebusiness@telus.net.