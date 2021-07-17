Keira LeFranc has outdone herself this summer.
The winemaker from Stag’s Hollow Winery in Okanagan Falls crafted six just-released wines that check all the boxes.
Quintessential refreshing 2020 Syrah Rose ($24). Check.
Robust, Italian-style, dark-pink 2020 Dolcetto Rosato ($24). Check.
Two different expressions of Spanish red Tempranillo perfect for any barbecue — the bright and juicy 2019 Joven ($21) and the fuller, riper 2018 Tempranillo ($28). Check and check.
Classic 2020 Pinot Gris ($26). Check.
And another Spanish varietal that Stag’s Hollow and LeFranc do so well, the white-and-bright 2020 Albarino ($24). Check.
There have been lots of changes at the top at Stag’s Hollow recently.
In 2019, Eric Liu purchased the winery from Larry Gerelus and Linda Pruegger, the couple that founded Stag’s Hollow in 1995.
Liu started his career in wine in 1998 as a Beijing wine importer and marketer.
He came to the Okanagan and first bought Bench 1775 Winery in Naramata before setting his sights on Stag’s Hollow.
Gerelus and Pruegger stuck around to help with transition, but officially retired earlier this year.
At the same time, sales and marketing manager Erin Korpisto was promoted to general manager.
Continuity is achieved with LeFranc remaining as winemaker.
Wine suitcase
You know you’re serious about wine, and travel, when you acquire a US$249 VinGardeValise Piccolo.
That’s a fancy French name for a carry-on sized suitcase that securely fits five bottles of wine on one side and clothes on the other.
The Piccolo is stylish with a hard, black, rigid exterior and foam inserts to snugly pack wine.
The inserts can be adjusted to carry five, three or two bottles or completely removable to make room for all clothes.
While it’s carry-on size, if you pack the Piccolo with wine you’ll have to check it for a flight because liquids in big bottles can’t be taken through airport security.
However, you could leave the wine side empty to go through security and then fill it up with bottles purchased from the wine shop in the departures lounge of Kelowna airport.
I’ll be doing just that next month when I fly to Toronto for a family reunion.
It will be the best way to transport my favourite Okanagan wines, that you can’t buy in Ontario, to share with my mom and dad, brother and sister, niece and nephews and my wife, son and daughter.
VinGardeValise is also available mid-size (US$299) to carry eight bottles and grande (US$349) to cart a dozen bottles.
Purchase from FlyWithWine.com, which also sells Gabriel wine glasses and other wine accessories and includes a travel blog.
Wine fest returns
Okanagan Wine Festivals is doing a post-pandemic reboot starting with the BC Wine & Food Truck Feast on Aug. 7 in the parking lot of Okanagan Mission Community Hall in Kelowna.
Tickets are available for $99 at TheWineFestivals.com.
That’s also where you’ll find information about the return of its biggest annual event, the Fall Okanagan Wine Festival, Oct. 7-17, with over 100 events up and down the Valley.
Steve MacNaull is an Okanagan wine lover and a Canadian Wine Scholar. Reach him at steve.macnaull@ok.bc.ca.