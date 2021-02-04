Natalie Corbett of Accent Inns will head the Kelowna Hotel Motel Association for the next year.
Corbett was elected as president at the Feb. 4 annual general meeting.
Also joining the 2021 board are Cedric Young of Hyatt Place as vice president, Dale Sivucha of the Coast Capri as past president, Emma Whanstall of Hotel Zed as secretary, and Heather Schaub of Casa Loma Lakeshore Resort as secretary.
Returning directors are Christa Park of the Royal Anne, Dean Fay of The Royal and Rick Andre of Kanata. Daniel Rue of Fairfield inn and Suites is a new director on the board.