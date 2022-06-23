KF Aerospace is opening its hangar doors for a career fair on July 7.
The open-house event will showcase both skilled trades and entry-level roles including aircraft interior technician, hangar support, customer service and materials coordinator.
Human Resources Manager Susan van Unen says applicants of all backgrounds are welcome.
“For our entry level roles, we provide on-the-job training that allows you to work towards a nationally recognized certification,” she said.
Okanagan College will be there to introduce prospective students to the Aircraft Maintenance Engineer training programs. Guests can also join guided tours of the facility and meet with KF staff.
The company expects to fill over 100 jobs by 2023 to support its growing aircraft maintenance and modification services, says Chief Corporate Services Officer Grant Stevens. “We are increasing both staffing and hangar space to accommodate our upcoming passenger-to-freighter conversion program for Boeing and our aircraft leasing division,” he said.
The career fair takes place from 3 to 7 p.m. in the West Hangar at 5650 Aerospace Dr. Free parking will be provided.