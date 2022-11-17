BarBurrito Fresh Mexican Grill opened on the Westside Aug. 16.
The first BarBurrito restaurant opened in Toronto in 2005. BarBurrito Restaurants Inc. now has over 200 restaurants and has become Canada’s largest Mexican restaurant chain.
In Kelowna, there is already a BarBurrito in Rutland, with another coming soon to Capri Centre.
BarBurrito offers burritos, bowls, quesadillas, tacos and sides. Guests can choose their protein and what they want for vegetables.
“We serve Mexican food,” said Donna Drover, manager at the Westside BarBurrito. “It’s healthy food. Not a lot of it is deep fried.”
Drover said the Bang Bang Shrimp is really good and also recommended the fish.
BarBurritos is located at unit 108-2217 Louie Dr., near London Drugs.
They are open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week.
Fork Market moving to a better location
Fork Plant-Based Market, owned by Jennifer Laforge, has moved from its Main Street location to 3645 Gosset Rd., right beside the Encore Theatre. The location is temporary until renovations are complete on their new permanent location across the parking lot beside the Angry Otter Liquor Store in the former MT Muggs Pub location .
The building on Main Street was being sold, and Fork needed a bigger location to grow.
The new location offers more space and better parking and the permanent space will offer seating for people to stay and enjoy food from the Fork Bistro.
Currently people can get takeout or use Skip the Dishes or soon Door Dash.
Fork Plant-Based Market has made a name for itself with vegans and non vegans with its sandwiches and stuffed cookies.
“They are blow-your-sock-off-good,” said Shannon Powell with Fork.
Fork also offers salad bowls, including their popular harvest bowl, broccoli Caesar bowl and Asian noodle bowl.
The extra space means Fork can bring in more gluten-free products.
They even offer vegan dog food.
Along with vegan groceries, Fork has a bistro with soups for take-out and a coffee bar with coffee, oat milk lattes, coconut nog and egg nog.
Christmas items are coming in, with perfect stocking stuffers such as chocolates, vegan candy, jerky and even some custom-made bags.
Fork carries lines such as Blissful Belly, a local company that offers vegan and gluten free mixes such as mocha fudge brownie and onion garlic biscuit mix that people just add water to.
Flavours Kitchen, Fork’s sister company, offers dozens of flavours of gourmet perogies, including vegan truffle mushroom, spicy sriracha, loaded baked potato, caramelized onion and chili cheese.
People can buy bags of frozen perogies to cook at home or enjoy them heated up by Fork.
Flavours also has non-vegan perogies available.
Business After Hours set for Thursday
The Greater Westside Board of Trade’s Business After Hours networking event takes place Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Holroyd Chiropractic Clinic at 101 – 3500 Carrington Rd.
The event will be co-hosted by M&M Food Market. Tickets cost $10 for members and $20 for non members. To register, go online to the events tab at gwboardoftrade.com.
Festival of Trees lights up on Nov. 25
The Light Up Celebration for the Festival of Trees at Mission Hill Family Estate takes place Nov. 25 from 5 to 8 p.m.
People can buy tickets online for the event which includes live music, mulled wine and hot chocolate and holiday treats.
As well, from Nov. 26 to Jan. 3, guests can join Mission Hill’s wine ambassadors for a cellar tour, followed by a seated tasting of the winery’s Terroir and Legacy collection wines paired with small seasonally-inspired bites surrounded by the beautifully decorated trees.
A percentage of proceeds from each event will go to the B.C. Children’s Hospital Foundation.
This year, the money will go towards transforming diabetes care for kids in B.C. There are 2,500 children and youth who are currently living with diabetes in B.C. alone.
Mission Hill will be matching donations made by wine club members who visit for their complimentary tasting during the fundraising dates.
For more information or to book your tickets, go online to missionhillwinery.com.
Barb Aguiar’s business column appears every two weeks. Call 250-768-0129 or
email westsidebusiness@telus.net.=