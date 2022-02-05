The tiger is the king of all beasts in China.
The largest of the big cats, immediately recognized for its burnished orange fur with black stripes, is also known for its strength, braveness and exorcising evil.
At first glance, the tiger doesn’t have anything in common with wine.
But, curate some wine in eye-catching Year of the Tiger packaging, as CedarCreek Estate Winery in Kelowna has done, and you have a winner.
The Year of the Tiger on the Chinese calendar started Feb. 1 and runs through Jan. 31, 2023.
CedarCreek’s limited-edition Year of the Tiger collection ($168) includes a bottle of 2019 Desert Ridge Merlot, a bottle of Jagged Rock Sparkling Rose and a bottle of 2017 Platinum Riesling Icewine in an orange box depicting a noble tiger and Chinese lettering.
What makes these wines special, and worthy of inclusion in the Year of the Tiger trio, is that it’s the first release of the 2019 Merlot, the final release of the icewine and the sparkling is always ready for a celebration, large or small.
The Year of the Tiger collection can be purchased at the winery or ordered online at CedarCreek.bc.ca
Valentine’s Day starts early
It’s definitely not too early to be figuring out how wine will meld into your Valentine’s Day.
With Feb. 14 falling on a Monday this year, many lovers will push their dinners, events and sipping to the weekend prior.
That’s why CedarCreek is offering its Valentine’s Tasting for Two ($67) Feb. 10-14.
The 45-minute, seated tasting features six wines with inspired small food pairings.
The Restaurant at Phantom Creek in Oliver is reopening for the season just in time to offer five-course, wine-paired dinners starting at $110 per person on Feb, 12, 13 and 14.
At Liquidity Wines in Okanagan Falls, the My Coastal Valentine dinner is Feb. 12 featuring seafood for $150 per person.
All month, Wednesdays through Sundays, 10 am to 4 pm, Liquidity is also serving up Fondue for Two for $75.
If you’re going to buy wine online and get it in time for Valentine’s, then order right away.
Road 13 Vineyards in Oliver has Love is Blind wine bundles that come “blind,” aka wrapped, so you and your partner can Rip and Sip to reveal and drink the contents.
The three bundles are Perfect Pair ($61), Sea of Red ($66) and Dynamic Duo ($117).
At Mission Hill Family Estate in West Kelowna various two-and-three-bottle, romance-inspired gift boxes have been put together for purchase at the winery or online.
As well, on Feb. 12 and 14, Mission Hill chefs will be making dungeness crab bisque, bison loin and slow-cooked pork shoulder with foie gras for dinner on site.
Couples take the final course with them — Exhilaration Brut Rose sparkling wine and Karat chocolate — to enjoy together at home. Dinner packages are $249 per person.
Nostalgia Wines in Oliver has been busy creating three Valentine’s gift sets — the six-bottle Roses are Red ($195), the mixed, six-bottle Netflix & Chilled ($129) and six-bottle Bouquet of Roses ($130).
The $107 Sparkling Pack from Fitzpatrick Family Vineyards in Peachland includes a bottle of 2016 Fitz Brut Extra Lees, a bottle of 2017 Fitz Brut and a CRUSH candle in a cut-Fitz bottle holder.
At Black Hills Winery in Oliver, Valentine’s giving (and receiving) comes in two handmade wooden collector’s boxes.
The $246, four-bottle Portfolio Collection includes an otherwise-sold-out bottle of the signature red blend 2019 Nota Bene, 2019 Chardonnay, 2020 Rose and 2019 Carmenere.
The $446, six-bottle Red Wine Library Collection is made up of 2018 and 2019 Carmenere, 2017 and 2018 Ipso Facto and 2018 and 2019 Nota Bene.
Steve MacNaull is an Okanagan wine lover and Canadian Wine Scholar. Email: steve.macnaull@ok.bc.ca.