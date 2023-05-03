West Kelowna’s Lakesider Brewing Co. won the Best Fruit Beer award for their Sunkissed Apricot Wheat Ale at the Okanagan Fest of Ale held in Penticton in April.
“We were thrilled,” said Kieren Armour, who opened Lakesider two years ago with his wife, Gale.
It was the first time they had entered their beers in competition.
The Sunkissed Apricot Wheat Ale is a light refreshing wheat ale with lots of fruit.
“It’s got a very apricotty pleasant flavour, but it finishes very light and clean,” said Armour.
Lakesider has been brewing the apricot wheat ale since it opened and the beverage is their flagship patio summertime beer.
Armour likes to pair sweet and spicy, and said the ale would pair well with any of the pizzas or the chicken wings on Lakesider’s menu.
Lakesider is entering the next phase of growth as a brewery as they are going beyond their tap room by wholesaling to bars and restaurants around town.
The Apricot Wheat Ale has become fairly popular and people can find it on tap at a few restaurants and bars including 19 Okanagan Grill and Neighbours Pub.
Lakesider also sells four-packs of tall cans of the Apricot Wheat Ale for people to enjoy at home. The cans are also stocked at the West Kelowna B.C. Liquor store.
Armour said Lakesider is looking to put West Kelowna on the map. The new-design labels for the Apricot Wheat Ale are a little map of Okanagan Lake and with West Kelowna stamped in the middle so people know where they’re from.
Buy a book, support mental health
Books for Mental Health with over a dozen B.C. authors takes place May 13 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Gallery Winery at 2233 Witt Rd.
There will be over 40 books to choose from, including illustrated kids’ books, novels, short story collections and poetry.
People can drop by, meet the authors and get their book purchases signed.
“There’s something unique and intimate about a personalized message and signature from the author,” said Darcy Nybo, event organizer.
Authors include Heather Caruso, Alodene Lewis, Dr. Kimberly Brayman, Darlene Zamluk, Beverly Lundgren, Jane Catherine Rozek, Johanna van Zanten and Sarah Carrington
Come and meet award-winning poets Lesley-Anne Evans, Cherie Hanson, Fern G.Z. Carr and Sally Quon.
Nybo’s curated anthology of very short stories, Dribbles, Drabbles and Postcards is filled with the work of B.C. authors.
Stop for a wine tasting and grab a bite to eat from the Reggae Fusion food truck that will be on site.
A portion of the money from each book sold will go to the Dakota Foundation for Bipolar Awareness, which funds Okanagan clinics where those suffering from the disorder and their families can get the help they need.
“Being bipolar is not a character flaw, it is a chemical imbalance that affects over four per cent of the population,” said Andrew Gregson, director at Dakota Foundation.
There will also be donation jars available.
Cash or etransfer only for book purchases and donations.
Smile cookies at local Tim Hortons
All three Tim Hortons on the Westside will be selling smile cookies until May 7 to benefit Julia’s Junction, an inclusive play space for everyone that will be built at Westbank Town Centre Park.
Cookies cost $1.50 each.
If you are looking to bulk order smile cookies, email juliasjunctionplayspace@gmail.com.
McHappy Day almost here
The 29th McHappy Day for McDonald’s Canada takes place May 10.
This is the company’s longest running and largest charitable initiative with more than 1,400 McDonald’s restaurants celebrating McHappy Day this year in support of Ronald McDonald House Charities across Canada and other children’s charities.
All day long on May 10, a portion of proceeds for all menu items will support Ronald McDonald House Charities and local children’s charities.
Last year, McHappy Day raised over $5.7 million in support of families with sick children who rely on services like RMHC.
In an average year, RMHC programs in Canada help keep more than 26,000 families from over 3,400 communities close to their sick child and the care they need. The 16 Ronald McDonald Houses provide out-of-town families with a home to stay at while their child is being treated at a nearby hospital, while the 17 Ronald McDonald Family Rooms provide a place for families to rest and recharge, right inside hospitals.
I will be volunteering at the Westside McDonald’s over lunch May 10.
Pop-up market at Paynter’s
Paynter’s Fruit market is still closed for the season; however, they will be opening their coffee and ice cream bar Fridays in May from 2 to 7 p.m. for a pop-up market that will include local vendors and live music.
Barb Aguiar’s business column appears every two weeks in the Westside Weekly. Call 250-768-0129 or email westsidebusiness@telus.net.