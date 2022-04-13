The North Okanagan Labour Council and WorkSafeBC will host a ceremony to mark the National Day of Mourning at Ben Lee Park on April 28.
The Day of Mourning commemorates workers who have been killed and injured on the job.
The ceremony will begin at 1 p.m.
People who have been injured or lost a family member to a workplace accident will speak at the ceremony. Anyone else who wishes to speak in honour of a loved one is asked to show up by 11:30 a.m.
The labour council planted a tree at Ben Lee Park years ago in honour of those injured and killed in the workplace.
Kelowna had a major workplace accident last year when five people were killed by a collapsing crane at a downtown highrise construction site.
Construction workers Cailen Vilness, Jared Zook, Eric Stemmer and Patrick Stemmer were killed on July 12, as was Brad Zawislak, who was working in a nearby office building.