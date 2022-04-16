In effect, you can crack almost any wine this Easter and be a vinous genius.
That’s because the two traditional dinners of Easter — honey-glazed ham and roast lamb — are both so darn wine friendly.
Pinot Noir and rose are perhaps the friendliest because both are remarkable pairings with either ham or lamb.
The ham most serve up at Easter tends to be salty and sweet thanks to the meat being cured in salt and our tendency to baste it in some combination of honey, maple syrup, orange juice, pineapple slices and maraschino cherries.
Lamb has more robust flavours and is usually cooked with a variety of herbs and spices.
As a fruity and earthy red, Pinot Noir is light enough to match with ham, but also heavy enough to sip with lamb.
Two such Naramata Bench wines more than up to the job are the 2019 Township 7 Benchmark Series Pinot Noir ($37) and the 2018 Upper Bench Pinot Noir Reserve ($40).
If your ham or lamb (or patio) calls for pink, the 2021 Cedar Creek Pinot Noir Rose ($24) will do the trick with its strawberry-grapefruit-and-herbs profile.
Otherwise, glazed ham can be paired with most white wines from aromatic Pinot Gris and Sauvignon Blanc to deftly oaked Chardonnay.
My suggestions are 2021 Upper Bench Pinot Gris ($22), 2021 Sauvignon Blanc Reserve ($25) from Mission Hill Family Estate in West Kelowna and La Crema 2019 Chardonnay ($31) California’s cool-climate Sonoma region.
If you want a bigger red to go with lamb you can go Californian with Murphy Goode 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon ($27) or come back to the Okanagan with Mission Hill’s 2020 Meritage ($30), a blend of Cabernet Franc, Cab Sauv, Merlot and Petit Verdot with aromas and flavours of dark cherry and vanilla.
Celebrate Malbec
World Day on Sunday
The Malbec grape may have originated in France, but 70% of the planet’s Malbec vineyards are now in Argentina.
Thus, Malbec has become the South American country’s signature red wine grape, worthy of inspiring Malbec World Day on April 17 every year.
Liquor stores in B.C. are spotlighting Malbecs from Argentina with special displays and prices.
Argentina Malbecs, made from grapes grown in the sun at higher elevations, tend to be fruitier and smoother than their French counterparts.
As such, Malbecs from Argentina are generally more approachable with their plum-and-dark chocolate profiles and, as a bonus, they tend to be affordable.
Eleven such Malbecs are available in BC:
— Finca Decero 2018 ($18.50)
— 2020 Felino ($25)
— 2020 Gascon 1884 ($18)
— Altosur 2020 Red Blend ($19)
— Zorzal 2019 ($20)
— La Linda 2019 ($20)
— Luigi Bosca 2019 ($25)
— Pascual Toso Limited Edition 2019 ($20)
— Pascual Toso Reserve 2020 ($28)
— Catena High Mountain 2019 ($25)
— Bramare Lujan De Cuyo 2019 ($45)
Steve MacNaull is an Okanagan wine lover and Canadian Wine Scholar. Email: steve.macnaull@ok.bc.ca.