The Westside Salvation Army thrift store has new opening hours.
The store will now be open Tuesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for both shoppers and donors.
“Since June we have been open Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Staying open a little later during the week and being open on Saturdays will hopefully help us reach more families in our community,” said the Salvation Army’s Lenetta Parry.
Parry adds that the thrift store is in desperate need of gently used children’s and youth clothing.
The store is located at 101 – 3531 Old Okanagan Highway.
The thrift store is still recovering after a year under COVID-19.
“It was a challenging year,” said Parry. “This time last year we shut down our Thrift Store for three months due to provincial orders stemming from COVID-19, resulting in a 20 per cent decrease in sales. Your support by shopping in our store, volunteering or making a donation of gently used clothing and household items are needed more than ever.”
Financial donations to the Westside Salvation Army can be made securely online at westsidesa.ca.