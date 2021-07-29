Vernon-based Tolko Industries is building a new $240-million sawmill in Louisiana.
The company announced this week it will join with Hunt Forest Products to build a mill near Taylor, Louisiana. Construction is expected to start in early 2022.
The new facility will employ approximately 60 people when operations begin in the first half of 2023. The sawmill will employ approximately 130 people when it is operating at full capacity.
Tolko closed its mill in Kelowna in early 2020. A planning process is being launched to determine what to do with the lakefront site next. Tolko has mills across Canada and the United States, including Armstrong and Lavington.