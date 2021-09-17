Kelowna has moved into fifth place for most expensive rents in Canada, according to a website that posts apartments for rent.
Rents in Kelowna are averaging $1,600 for one-bedroom units and $2,080 for two bedrooms, Zumper.com says.
Vancouver at $2,100 and $2,890 leads the list, followed by Toronto, Barrie and Victoria.
Kelowna moved up one spot from the previous ranking.
Kelowna’s one-bedroom rates were the same as the month before and 3.2% higher than a year ago.
Kelowna’s two-bedroom rate was 5.1% over the previous month and 16.2% over the year before.
“The Zumper Canadian Rent Report analyzes rental data from hundreds of thousands of active listings across the country. Listings are then aggregated on a monthly basis to calculate median asking rents for the top 24 most populous metro areas,” the company explained on its website.