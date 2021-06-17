This is TD Employee Appreciation Week, and the company wants to make sure its workers know how important and valued they were during the COVID-19 pandemic and continue to be today.
TD’s BC Southern Interior district vice-president, Jennifer Kristen, felt motivated enough to pen a letter to all employees in the region who played a role in helping the company get through the pandemic.
To my TD colleagues in the Southern Interior:
Happy TD Employee Appreciation Week!
I am extremely proud of all that you have accomplished over the past 15 months. Under challenging circumstances – juggling obligations at home, caring for loved ones, and for some of you, finishing school – you were relentless in your commitment to serve our customers and community. They were looking to you for advice and support during uncertain times. You delivered.
I am also heartened by the way you looked out for each other. It is easy to view your TD colleagues as just co-workers, but throughout the pandemic we became more than that. You cared for your peers, ensured they felt supported. By doing so, please know – even with a simple "how are you?" – it made a difference.
Thank you. For your resilience, willingness to adapt to change, and for lifting up your colleagues, customers, and neighbours – I am grateful and appreciate all that you do.
Jennifer
Jennifer Kristen is the District Vice President of the BC Southern Interior for TD
