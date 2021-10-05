In honour of its more than 4,200 employees in the Pacific Region, TD has made a $50,000 donation to Food Banks BC to provide support to families and individuals facing food insecurity in BC and Yukon.
"Throughout the pandemic, TD colleagues have been steadfast in their commitment to their customers, communities, and each other," said Andy Cribb, Senior Vice President of Branch Banking in Pacific Region at TD. "And so, to recognize their exceptional work, we are making this donation on their behalf to sincerely thank them for all that they do."
The donation to Food Banks BC – an organization that represents food banks across the province – will provide 150,000 meals for people accessing food banks in various communities across its footprint, according to the organization. Food Banks BC is also facilitating a portion of the TD donation to a food bank in Whitehorse.
Cribb said that the donation is a reflection of the resiliency demonstrated by TD colleagues throughout the pandemic, and a natural extension of the support TD colleagues have been providing over the years through donations, sponsorships and volunteering.
"Senior leaders at TD in the Pacific Region feel a huge sense of pride and gratitude for all that our colleagues have accomplished in the face of uncertainty since the pandemic began," Cribb said. "Under evolving health and safety protocols, our people pivoted to ensure we continued to be there for customers and communities – training on new technology, adopting physical distancing and sanitization protocols – all while colleagues juggled increasing pressure at home."
Cribb continued: "I have also admired how they showed compassion for their fellow TD colleagues – checking in on each other – during this time. That has been extremely important for shoring up resiliency and helped to keep us all moving forward."
"It has been amazing to see, and I hope our TD colleagues in Pacific Region are proud of their achievements."
Information on how to make a donation to a food bank in your community can be found at https://www.foodbanksbc.com/