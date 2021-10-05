A Kelowna charity whose mission has been to make sure women are dressed to enter and remain in the workforce is expanding its services.
Since 2019, Dress for Success Kelowna says it has helped more than 100 women get back into the workforce. Its core service has been providing each client with one interview outfit in her first visit and further attire after securing employment.
Now, it is offering a 12-month skills program focusing on wellbeing, self-development, career development and image confidence, which includes building a professional online presence.
The first phase of the program is launching in November and will continue to expand and grow into 2022 and beyond.
“We are proud to include a powerful course within the program called Dollars and Sense, in partnership with Launch Okanagan,” said Dominique Lennox, Dress for Success program director. “This program provides essential awareness about finances; understanding how finances work and how to manage them to your advantage — a critical step for anyone seeking economic security and freedom.”
On the web: dfskelowna.org