A Kelowna company that fired a 13-year employee without cause or notice will have to pay him $87,000, a judge has ruled.
Terago Networks paid Brian Koski $15,277 severance when they fired him as customer success manager in November 2019.
Koski sued the company for breaking an employment contract.
In a BC Supreme Court ruling issued Wednesday in Kelowna, Justice Dennis Hori determined that Koski, 38, was entitled to
13-months’ notice.
“I find that his supervisory responsibilities support a longer notice period,‚“ the judge wrote.
Koski started working for Rackforce in 2006. Rackforce was bought by Terago in 2015. Operations were merged in 2017.
“Since the commencement of his employment with Rackforce, Mr. Koski moved up the employment hierarchy until he eventually became a Customer Success Manager for Terago,” the judge wrote in his ruling.
Terago provides telecommunication and information technology solutions to businesses. Services include internet, cloud and data-centre services, the judge explained.
Terago argued because Koski failed to look for work after being fired, the company’s damages should be reduced, but “Terago has not persuaded me that Mr. Koski failed to take reasonable steps to mitigate his damages,” the judge wrote.
Koski asked for a year’s salary as compensation. The judge calculated his salary and likely bonuses and subtracted the severance paid. “Accordingly, Mr. Koski will have judgment against Terago in the amount of $87,393.02.”