A new restaurant opened in Kelowna on Wednesday.
The Kings Tap at the Delta Grand hotel is the second location for the restaurant, which launched in Toronto’s financial district in 2017.
“We’re beyond excited to be opening our second King Taps location, and first in B.C., along downtown’s iconic waterfront,” said Thomas Beetlestone, regional manager, in a news release. “We’ve hired and trained a staff of over 150 hospitality professionals, and the team can’t wait to greet locals and tourists alike.”
The decor will feature several sizable murals and art gallery-style pieces, “bumping music,” and 19 TVs and four projectors to show live sports and entertainment, according to the release.