Rents for one-bedroom apartments in Kelowna have risen 17.4% in the last year, according to a rental website.
One-bedroom apartments now go for an average of $1,960 a month — the fifth highest rate in the country, according to Zumper.com. That’s a 3.2% increase in the last month.
Zumper.com lists apartments and houses for rent. It analyzes the listings monthly to find the median rental rates in 24 Canadian metropolitan areas.
Kelowna comes in with the fifth highest rates for both one- and two-bedroom units, behind Vancouver, Toronto, Burnaby and Victoria.
Not that many months ago, Kelowna was third on the list, ahead of Victoria while Burnaby hadn’t yet been added to the list.
One-bedroom rents average $2,100 in Burnaby and Victoria, $2,130 in Toronto and $2,500 in Vancouver.
A two-bedroom unit in Kelowna goes for $2,410, a 16.4% jump over last November, but only 0.4% higher than last month.
Two bedrooms are $2,630 in Victoria, $2,980 in Burnaby, $2,680 in Toronto and $3,500 in Vancouver.
Oshawa and Kitchener in Ontario are next on the list behind Kelowna.
Abbotsford is the next most expensive city in B.C. for rental rates at 15th nationwide with a $1,540 average for one-bedroom units.