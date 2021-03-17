Kelowna is the sixth most expensive city in Canada for rental housing, according to an apartment rental website.
In a monthly report, Padmapper said the price of one-bedroom units in Kelowna grew 2.1% to a median of $1,480, while two bedroom units fell 1.7% to $1,750.
Vancouver, Toronto, Burnaby, Victoria and Barrie, Ont. are the only cities that have more expensive rents than Kelowna , according to the March report.
The 2.1% increase in Kelowna was the third highest in the country. Rents increased faster only in Abbotsford and Oshawa, Ont,, where one bedroom units go for $1,310 and $1,390, respectively.
Cheap rent can be found in Regina, St. John’s, N.L. and Quebec City, where one-bedroom units go for under $900.
Kelowna was also No. 6 in the February report.